Senate Republican grills Antony Blinken as to who can 'press the button' and stop Biden from speaking

When given the opportunity, Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) — ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — only asks the hard-hitting questions.

As a perfect example, Risch began Tuesday proceedings for a hearing on Afghanistan by fervently asking who has the power to cut off President Biden's mic and therefore censor him while he's speaking. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was fielding Risch's questions, denied the accusation multiple times (with a somewhat-amused expression on his face).

"We've all seen this," Risch said. "We saw it as recently as yesterday. Somebody in the White House has the authority to press the button and ... cut off the president's speaking ability and sound. Who is that person?"

Sen. Jim Risch presses Secretary of State Blinken about who in the White House has authority to "press the button" and cut off President Biden's mic. "There is no such person. Again, the president speaks for himself." pic.twitter.com/q5EdBQ6nEO — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 14, 2021

Risch seems to have latched on to a moment during an Idaho wildfires briefing on Monday, in which a White House live feed cut out just as Biden asks an official a question. A clip of the moment was later shared by the Republican National Committee, and reported on by the New York Post as well as Fox News.

BIDEN: “Can I ask you a question?” *White House feed cuts out” pic.twitter.com/YQ9I9u3r98 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2021

However, as journalists have been quick to point out, the feed's abrupt conclusion was simply a part of a normal, planned "pool spray," in which press and cameras are allowed in for a meeting's start, but must be ushered out once Biden begins interviewing officials.

This happened during an event in Boise, Idaho (Risch's home state) yesterday when Biden was getting briefings on wildfires. Still, it wasn't clear to me where Risch was going with this in terms of questioning the secretary of state about the incident? https://t.co/LZTMvpiulg — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) September 14, 2021

Prompted by a Republican National Committee tweet, right-wing media covered this like the White House was nervously censoring Biden as he went off script. In fact, as you've probably seen, it's entirely normal for the press to be ushered out/the cam to be shut off mid-meeting. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 14, 2021

Also, like, these are the words Biden said before the feed ended: "Can I ask you a question? One of the things that I've been working on, with some others, is..." It wasn't like he started telling some crazy story. (Anyway this is all ridiculous.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 14, 2021

Risch didn't seem to understand that Biden continues talking to the people he's meeting with in the room even when the live feed for the public portion has ended. It was a "spray" -- brief opening remarks and photos before a private meeting takes place. https://t.co/DsfTX64jJi — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 14, 2021

When questioned by Risch, Blinken repeatedly insisted that "there is no such person" monitoring Biden's microphone and that the president speaks "very clearly and very deliberately for himself."

"Senator, I really don't know what you're referring to," Blinken added. "All I can tell you is having worked for the president for now 20 years ... the president very much speaks for himself."