Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns full swing

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was back in all its glory Thursday morning, after a limited, pandemic-altered celebration last year, NBC 4 New York reports.

The route stretched once again across 2.5 miles of Manhattan streets, as spectators — who were not allowed in 2020 — waved to performers from the sidelines. Costumed handlers returned to walk giant balloons, and high school and college marching bands from all over the country, prohibited last year to cut down on travel, were back in full swing.

The Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City was back in full swing after it was scaled back last year because of COVID-19. Check out some of the highlights and new balloons from the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. pic.twitter.com/6QuT1qGgeE — Local News 8 (@localnews8) November 26, 2021

Still, there were safety precautions — workers and volunteers were required to wear masks and be vaccinated against COVID-19. Spectators were encouraged to wear masks, as well, per NBC 4.

HOLIDAY CHEER: Crowds celebrated as Santa Claus made his way down the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to officially kick-off the holiday season! https://t.co/Cvd3xvIHQO pic.twitter.com/FlVlORZvnz — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 26, 2021

During the broadcast, President Biden called NBC's Al Roker to declare that "after two years, we're back. America is back," he said. "There's nothing we're unable to overcome."