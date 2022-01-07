Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert joke about Biden's smackdown of Trump in Jan. 6 speech

"Today is the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "President Biden marked the day with a speech, and he really unloaded on Trump," who he referred to as "a defeated former president." Wow, "Biden is not messing around there," Fallon said. "I know that vibe — that's high school principal after a food-fight vibe. Then just to rub it in, Biden was like, 'I would've DM'ed you, but I couldn't find you on Twitter.'"

"It think it's important that we commemorate and reflect on days like this that so deeply influence the history of this great nation — there's a reason Texas' motto is not 'What's An Alamo?'" Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show, which kicked off with a musical take-down of Trump and other Jan. 6 players. He recalled his shock "at this grotesque tragedy" and the improvisation it demanded of his show, then he ran down Biden's speech, including his stately reference to the feces some protesters smeared on the Capitol walls.

"Biden turned his attention to the actions — or more accurately, the inactions — of his predecessor during the riot," Colbert said. "Then Joe took the gloves off." He was a fan. "Hell, yes! ... I loved that speech today. Truly a powerful speech. That is the Joe Biden I remember, that is the Joe Biden we stole this election for — I mean, voted for."

"Predictably, Biden's speech prompted a response" from Trump, Colbert said, and once more he had a 7-year-old read it. He then pointed out that, despite Trump's assertion, Biden never used his name. He played a super-cut of Biden saying "the former president," laughing the line about Trump being "a defeated former president," and jokingly pointed to Biden's "one direct reference to the former president."

"Now there were some notable absences from the ceremonies today," Colbert said. Only two Republicans showed up for a moment of silence for fallen Capitol Police officers, while "the other Republican legislators chose to re-enact Jan. 6 by hiding in fear."

Jimmy Kimmel Live succinctly recapped the Jan. 6 insurrection — and, briefly, other January 6ths in history.