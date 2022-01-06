Trump releases 2 fiery statements following Biden's pointed Jan. 6 remarks

He may have canceled his planned press conference, but that didn't stop former President Donald Trump from releasing some sort of missive on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The "defeated former president," as President Biden referred to him on Thursday, issued a statement soon after Biden's remarks ended, arguing the country's current leader is "destroying our nation" with "insane policies," and using "political theater" to distract from his own failures.

New statement from Donald Trump, who cancelled his news conference on 1/6 in Palm Beach: “The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs [sic] lies and polarizations.” pic.twitter.com/kB092ybO3K — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) January 6, 2022

Notably, Trump also claimed Biden "used my name" to "try and further divide America," when Biden never actually mentioned Trump by name — though the current president very obviously referred to his predecessor a reported 16 times, he instead opted to use the moniker "the former president" while doing so.

There were 16 references to the "former president" in Biden's speech, among them: -"the former president lost..." -"the former president failed to make his case." -"the defeated former president...” — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) January 6, 2022

Shortly after that first Save America missive, Trump sent out another variation on the same theme.

"Everything he touches turns to failure," Trump wrote of Biden. "That's what you get when you have a rigged election."

And another one pic.twitter.com/X0i2ouxhvC — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) January 6, 2022

When asked why he chose not to address Trump by name during his Thursday address, Biden said he didn't want to "turn it into a contemporary political battle" between him and the ex-president, per CBS News.

Q: "Why didn't you mention President Trump by name?" President Biden: "I did not want to turn it into a contemporary political battle between me and the president. It's way beyond that. It's way beyond that." pic.twitter.com/5INA64BvoD — CSPAN (@cspan) January 6, 2022

"It's way beyond that," Biden explained.