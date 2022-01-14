Psaki announces Biden's first press conference of 2022: 'The president looks forward to speaking directly to the American people'

President Biden will hold his first formal press conference of 2022 on Wednesday, Jan. 19, the day before his presidency reaches its one-year mark, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday.

"Next Wednesday, the president will hold a formal press conference at 4 p.m. in the afternoon," Psaki said at Friday's press briefing. "Look forward to seeing you there, and the president looks forward to speaking directly to the American people."

White House press sec. Jen Psaki announces Pres. Biden will hold a formal press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 4P ET, nearly one year since taking office. "The president looks forward to speaking directly to the American people." https://t.co/KcJgYwikN4 pic.twitter.com/RbOIxummS0 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 14, 2022

Biden has not held a solo, formal press event at the White House since March 25, 2021, Deadline reports. Including those organized in conjunction with foreign leaders, Biden's held nine press conferences in total during his first year in office, versus former President Donald Trump's 21 and former President Barack Obama's 16, per CNN.

White House reporters have grown "increasingly critical about access to Biden, pointing to his lack of formal press conferences and sit-down interviews with media outlets," notes The Hill. Though the president typically takes impromptu questions following scripted events or while traveling, the exchanges are "typically brief and do not allow for follow-up questions."