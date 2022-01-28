Biden's infrastructure stop in Pittsburgh still on following bridge collapse

Ten people were injured after a snow-covered bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, Penn. Friday morning, KDKA Pittsburgh reports. Three people were taken to the hospital, and no fatalities have been reported.

Several people were hurt after a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh this morning. Pennsylvania's Lt. Governor @JohnFetterman talked to @joefryer from the scene on #MorningNewsNow.https://t.co/U4UZMHn7bF pic.twitter.com/n18PIKgAyb — NBC News NOW (@NBCNewsNow) January 28, 2022

The bridge that collapsed is known as the Fern Hollow Bridge, and is located in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood, per WTAE. A driver and two passengers were on a bus that was on the bridge when it gave way, notes NBC News.

Notably, President Biden was scheduled to visit Pittsburgh on Friday to discuss his bipartisan infrastructure law.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden has been briefed on the incident, and his visit will proceed as planned.

@POTUS is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time. The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 28, 2022

When asked about how the improvements required post-collapse, coupled with the president's visit and his bipartisan infrastructure law, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey confidently replied: "We need it."

"I said it before, this bipartisan infrastructure law, it's critical to southwest Pennsylvania and the city of Pittsburgh. We know we have bridges that we need to take care of," he said.

Reporter: "This bridge collapse happened on the day that the president's heading here to talk about infrastructure. What does say about some of the improvements that need to be done?" Pittsburgh official: "We need it." Read more: https://t.co/fuVfFLSat1 pic.twitter.com/BUsdzIuV0c — ABC News (@ABC) January 28, 2022

"With [Biden] coming today, to talk about this infrastructure bill, to discuss why this funding is so important ... today is significant to that. ... At the end of the day, this is critical that we get this funded, and we're glad to have the president coming today."