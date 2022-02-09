Biden to sit for interview with Lester Holt as part of NBC's pre-Super Bowl coverage

President Biden will sit for an exclusive interview with NBC's Lester Holt that will air "as part of the network's pregame coverage of the Super Bowl on Sunday," The Hill reports.

Excerpts from the pre-recorded interview will air during the Holt-anchored NBC Nightly News on Thursday, and Today on Friday morning. The exact time at which the interview will air on Sunday has yet to be determined, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

It has become somewhat of a tradition as of late for the president to "sit for an interview with the network broadcasting the Super Bowl," The Hill writes. Last year, Biden spoke with CBS' Norah O'Donnell, while former President Donald Trump was interviewed by Fox News' Sean Hannity the year prior.

The chat with Holt will signify Biden's first interview of 2022, "and his first formal interview since marking one year in office," notes The Hollywood Reporter.

Super Bowl LVI, featuring the Los Angeles Rams and The Cincinnati Bengals, will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.