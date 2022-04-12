Biden applauds first responders, civilians who 'jumped into action' during Brooklyn subway attack

President Biden took a moment during his speech in Iowa on Thursday to praise the New York City first responders and civilians who "jumped into action" after a gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn subway earlier that morning.

"My wife Jill and I are praying for those that are injured, and all those touched by that trauma," Biden said. "And we're grateful for all the first responders who jumped into action, including civilians ... who didn't hesitate to help their fellow passengers and try to shield them."

The president said his team had been in touch with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and law enforcement officials, and assured those listening that the Department of Justice and FBI are working closely with local authorities to handle the situation.

"We're not letting up on it until we find out," Biden continued, "and we find the perpetrator."

President Biden says he is "grateful for all of the first responders who jumped into action" following the Brooklyn subway shooting. "My wife Jill and I are praying for those that are injured and all those touched by that trauma," Biden says. pic.twitter.com/C2IiFURAed — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2022

Around 8:30 Tuesday morning, a gunman detonated a canister of smoke then opened fire in a subway car in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. At least 16 people were injured in the attack, including 10 with gunshot wounds. None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, though five of them were said to be in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is still at large.