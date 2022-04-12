NYC Mayor Eric Adams, from COVID-19 isolation, says 'we will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized' after subway shooting

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is continuing to isolate with COVID-19 as the city grapples with an ongoing "active shooter situation."

Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, meaning he was unable to join New York officials who held a press conference Tuesday after at least 10 people were shot on the subway in Brooklyn. The suspect remains at large. Adams released a video statement on social media, in which he said he's been in "constant communication" with the NYPD and other agencies about the shooting.

"We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual," Adams said. "The NYPD is searching for the suspect at large, and we will find him, but we ask the public to come forward with any information that may help us in this investigation."

Adams also joined CNN on Tuesday afternoon, telling the network it's "premature" to say whether the shooting "was or was not" terrorism. He coughed near the end of the interview, leading CNN's Dana Bash to note, "I understand, obviously, you have COVID as we speak ... I obviously that hope you are doing well physically and that you recover soon."

According to The New York Times, Adams has been overseeing the city's response to the shooting from Gracie Mansion. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said at a press briefing Tuesday she just spoke with Adams, who is "recovering well" and is "actively engaged in the situation."