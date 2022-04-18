Watch the Easter Bunny interrupt Biden discussing Afghanistan at the White House egg roll

While discussing foreign policy at the White House egg roll on Monday when the Easter Bunny appeared, interrupting his conversation and leading him away before he could resume it, videos shared to Twitter by communications strategist Thomas C. Dillon and Breitbart reporter Charlie Spiering show.

"Pakistan should not, and Afghanistan should be — " the president can be heard saying to a group of people before other voices drown him out. Dillon's video begins too late to hear the question to which Biden was responding, though he may have been commenting on the ouster of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was removed from office by a parliamentary no-confidence vote on April 10 and was a strong supporter of Afghanistan's Taliban government.

Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll 🐰 pic.twitter.com/xLkuyyudDj — Thomas C. Dillon (@craigtdillon) April 18, 2022

The Easter bunny retrieves Joe Biden after he wanders off to talk to some children pic.twitter.com/Wrd5L8p68B — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 18, 2022

A voice off-screen says, "Oh! The Easter Bunny! Easy, Mr. President," as a rabbit-suited man approaches from Biden's right. The bunny, who some commenters claim was a White House press aide, shoves the president slightly to the side, and steps between Biden and the crowd. It then waves its paws in the president's face as though trying to get the attention of someone very far away, even though only around 18 inches separated the two.

Finally, the Easter Bunny gestures with a paw that Biden should walk off in the direction from which the leporine interloper came. Biden dutifully complies.

"I'm constantly being asked who's really running the country. Well, now we know: the Easter Bunny," political commentator Ben Shaprio tweeted in response to Dillon's video.