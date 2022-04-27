Biden, the Clintons eulogize Madeleine Albright during funeral service: 'I pray to God we never stop hearing you'

Congressional leaders, lawmakers, and the political elite gathered in Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning to honor the late Madeleine Albright, who died of cancer last month at age 84.

Among the event's speakers were President Biden (who reminded the crowd how Albright taught "a fellow ambassador how to do the macarena on the floor of the U.N. Security Council"), as well as former President Bill Clinton, who nominated Albright to her post as secretary of state during his second term in 1996. "We love you, Madeleine. We miss you, but I pray to God we never stop hearing you. Just sit on our shoulder and nag us to death 'til we do the right thing," the former president said.

But perhaps the most potent remarks from any official were delivered by Albright's fellow ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lit up the Washington National Cathedral with tales of Albright's storied dancing, wild accomplishments, and legendary proverbs.

"She didn't just help other women. She spent her entire life counseling and cajoling, inspiring and lifting up so many of us who are here today," Clinton said after, at one point, recalling how Albright could leg press 400 pounds. "So, the angels better be wearing their best pins, and putting on their dancing shoes. Because if, as Madeleine believed, there's a special place in hell for women who don't support other women, they haven't seen anyone like her yet," Clinton continued to raucous applause.