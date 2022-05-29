Biden to visit Uvalde: 'we all must be there for them'

President Biden will visit Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, where he plans to meet with faith leaders, community leaders, and families who lost loved ones in the school shooting that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers on Tuesday.

According to The New York Times, the first couple plan to "visit the memorial at Robb Elementary School before attending Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church."

"The president and first lady believe it is important to show their support for the community during this devastating time and to be there for the families of the victims," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday. On Wednesday Biden said, "As a nation, I think we all must be there for them. Everyone."

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on Saturday at the funeral of 86-year-old Ruth Winfield, one of the 10 people killed when a racially motivated mass shooter armed with an assault rifle opened fire at a Buffalo grocery store on May 14.

"Let's have an assault weapons ban," Harris said. She also encouraged listeners not to "allow small people to create fear in our communities."

Speaking to reporters later, Harris described the AR-15-style rifle the killer used as a "weapon of war" that has "no place in civil society."