16 dead in shooting at Texas elementary school, Abbott says

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing 14 children and one teacher before being killed by police, The New York Times and ABC News report.

The gunman, who HuffPost identified as Salvador Ramos, also reportedly shot his grandmother before entering the school.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooter was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle. According to HuffPost, an Instagram account appearing to belong to the shooter includes a photo of two assault rifles posted on Saturday.

What we know about the shooting in Uvalde, TX: - 14 kids dead, 1 teacher - Suspect dead (18yo Salvador Ramos) - Chief Arredondo: "Several injuries" - Ramos killed grandmother beforehand - Instagram acct appearing to belong to shooter had photo of 2 assault rifles posted Sat. — Sara B. (@sara_bee) May 24, 2022

"He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said. "When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they're going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now."

The number of people wounded remains unknown. Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it was treating 15 children and a 45-year-old who was grazed by a bullet. University Health in San Antonio said it was treating one child and a 66-year-old woman in critical condition. The Children's Hospital said it was treating victims of the shooting but did not give a number. Abbott also said two police offers were injured but are expected to recover.

This latest attack comes only 10 days after Payton Gendron, also 18, carried out a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, killing 10.