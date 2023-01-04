Biden: House speaker drama is 'not my problem'

When it comes to the chaos that is choosing the next speaker of the House, President Biden is doing what world leaders do best and ... staying out of it.

"With regards to the fight over the speaker … that's not my problem," Biden told reporters Wednesday morning before leaving on a trip to Kentucky. "I just think it's a little embarrassing that it's taking so long."

The rest of the world is watching to see if the U.S. can "get our act together," he added, per Politico. "What I'm focused on is getting things done."

Biden's comments are in line with those of White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who on Tuesday said the president "certainly will not insert himself" into the speaker selection process, per Politico.

The lower chamber election has otherwise proven a nightmare for aspiring speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has repeatedly failed to garner the votes required to secure the position thanks to a group of rebelling conservatives. As of Wednesday afternoon, the widely-watched stalemate had extended into a second day and a sixth vote (which he lost).

The California lawmaker needs 218 votes to win if all members of the House are voting; Republicans control 222 seats, meaning McCarthy can afford just a few GOP detractors, per The New York Times.