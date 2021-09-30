Joe Manchin: I've never been a liberal 'in any way, shape, or form'

While answering questions for quite the gaggle of reporters on Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key moderate hurdle in negotiations for his party's spending package, said he has "never been a liberal in any way, shape, or [form]," reports The Recount.

"I've never been a liberal in any way, shape, or [form]. No one's ever thought I was," said Manchin.

The senator added that he's been the governor of West Virginia, its secretary of state, served in both the West Virginia state legislature and the U.S. Senate, but has "voted pretty consistently my whole life."

Interestingly, he said he doesn't fault progressives for identifying as more liberal than he is — "God bless them" — and that for them to get what they need, "we have to elect more, I guess ... elect more liberals."