Joe Manchin proposed a $1.5 trillion spending deal to Chuck Schumer in July

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key moderate sticking point in Democratic negotiations over the party's $3.5 trillion spending package, proposed a $1.5 trillion deal to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) this summer, according to Politico. Manchin has before hinted at $1.5 trillion as a guiding number.

Recently, the senator's been distributing the document to his colleagues on the hill in an attempt at showing he has "outlined his red lines on [President Biden's] jobs and families plan," writes Politico. The party's progressive faction has been complaining that Manchin and his moderate counterpart Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) haven't done enough as of late to delineate their concerns over the package's topline number, which has prevented the legislation from advancing. Some of that blame seems to have begun shifting toward Sinema, however; on MSNBC, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said there is "no sense" what Sinema wants, while Manchin's negotiation efforts feel more clear.

The document, dated July 28th, is signed by both Manchin and Schumer, with the latter having reportedly written a note that he "will try to change Joe on some of these." Schumer's signature did not amount to agreement, and was merely an acknowledgement, said a spokesperson for the senator.

Also on the document, in bold text: "Senator Manchin does not guarantee that he will vote for the final reconciliation legislation if it exceeds the conditions outlined in this agreement."

It's unlikely that Democrats will agree to what Manchin has outlined, writes Politico, but the document is evidence that Manchin "has provided Schumer with more information than most rank-and-file Democrats."

Inside, the senator proposes raising the corporate and capital gains tax rates to 25 and 28 percent, respectively; calls for means testing on new programs; and makes certain climate demands, among other things. Read more at Politico.