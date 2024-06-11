Children For Change Young Writers Competition

Pop Up Projects & The Week Junior are looking for ten brilliant young writers to help us change the world!

The Week Junior
(Image credit: Pop up Projects)
By
published
Contributions from

Pop Up Projects & The Week Junior have joined forces to transform lives through literature.

Children For Change has teamed up with one of the UK’s leading current affairs magazines for young people, The Week Junior, for the Children For Change national writing competition. Ten young writers aged 8 to 12 will win the chance to have their story or poem included in this world-changing collection.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Junior Parenting
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week
With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸