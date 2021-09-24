The View descends into chaos as 2 hosts test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Kamala Harris interview

The hosts of The View were planning to interview Vice President Kamala Harris in person on Friday's show, but it didn't quite go according to plan.

Near the beginning of the ABC talk show on Friday, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were abruptly told to leave the set while already on the air before Harris could be brought out for an interview. Host Joy Behar later explained to viewers that both of them had just tested positive for COVID-19.

"No matter how hard we try, these things happen," Behar said. "They probably have a breakthrough case, and they'll be okay, I'm sure, because they're both vaccinated up the wazoo."

At this point, Behar appeared to be under the impression that Harris would still be appearing at the table for an in-person interview; the conversation had been promoted as the vice president's "first in-studio talk show appearance since taking office." But Behar later announced it would now be a remote interview because "they don't want to take a chance," and it's "very important we keep her healthy and safe."

Behar and co-host Sara Haines were then forced to kill a large amount of air time while waiting for the remote Harris interview to be set up. They took random questions from the studio audience, such as about their favorite spot to visit in New York City.

"We're taking questions from the audience, which we never do," Behar said. "But, you know, it's better than just hearing us talk to each other, I think."

The remote interview with Harris finally began about 50 minutes into the show, and Behar kicked it off by telling the vice president, "I hope that you're in a safe spot right now."