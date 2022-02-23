Kanye West samples clip of Kim Kardashian praising him as a 'genius' at album listening party

On his latest album, Kanye West samples a clip of his estranged wife praising him amid their messy divorce — and Vice President Kamala Harris makes an appearance, too.

West on Tuesday night held a listening party in Miami for his new album Donda 2. The event streamed on YouTube, though the full album hasn't yet been officially released, and it will reportedly only be available on a $200 device. At the listening party, West's song "Sci-Fi" opened with a clip from Kardashian's October monologue on Saturday Night Live, in which she says she "married the best rapper of all time" and calls West "a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids." He did not, however, include Kardashian's quip that "when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in 2021, but he has repeatedly asked her to take him back and is objecting to her divorce petition. West has also lashed out publicly at Kardashian's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and on one of the songs played at the listening party, he raps that he'll "beat Pete Davidson's a--." He also appeared to reference Davidson, who reportedly recently hired extra security, when he rapped, "Never stand between a man and his kids. Y'all ain't got enough security for this." Earlier this month, Kardashian slammed West for his "obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation" amid their divorce.

West's song "Louis Bags" featuring Jack Harlow also sampled someone a lot more unexpected: Kamala Harris, as audio of her exclaiming that "we did it, Joe!" after the 2020 election was played multiple times. West himself unsuccessfully ran for president in the 2020 election as an independent with the "Birthday Party." The rapper, who has supported former President Donald Trump, claimed in November that "we ain't seen [Harris] since the election."