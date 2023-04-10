5 dead, 8 injured in mass shooting at Louisville bank

Five people were killed and eight others injured during a mass shooting at an Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday. The gunman is also deceased.

The victims have been identified as Tommy Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; Jim Tutt, 64; Josh Barrick, 40; and Deanna Eckert, 57.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) tweeted at 8:27 a.m. local time that there was an "active aggressor" in Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, and that there were "multiple casualties." Police arrived on the scene as gunshots were still being fired inside the bank, police said, and LMPD Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters the suspect, identified as 25-year-old bank employee Connor Sturgeon, "shot at officers. We then returned fire and stopped that threat." She also revealed that the gunman livestreamed parts of the attack.

During a news conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) shared that two of the deceased victims were close friends of his and a third friend was transported to the hospital. "I know virtually everyone in it, that's my bank," a visibly upset Beshear added.

"Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence — Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting," President Biden tweeted. "Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives."

This is the 15th mass shooting in the United States this year, AP reports. It comes just two weeks after a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, took the lives of six people. Similarly to Beshear, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) also said that he lost close family friends in that shooting, per The Tennessean.

This is a breaking news story, and has been updated throughout.