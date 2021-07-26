Kevin McCarthy calls Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger 'Pelosi Republicans.' They say they have work to do.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) dubbed his fellow GOP lawmakers, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), "Pelosi Republicans" on Monday. The insult was a reference to the fact that both Cheney and Kinzinger have taken up House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (R-Calif.) offer to serve on the Jan. 6 select committee, placing them at odds with McCarthy and many other House Republicans who view the panel as politically imbalanced and a partisan exercise.

Kevin McCarthy dubbed Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger “Pelosi Republicans" today. Shortly after the remark, Cheney told reporters she found it “pretty childish.” https://t.co/JwMIYqpg8c pic.twitter.com/0Qo9ZDsp7r — POLITICO (@politico) July 26, 2021

But the pair didn't have much to say to McCarthy in return and appeared more interested in focusing on the task at hand. Cheney simply called his comments "pretty childish" before moving on. Kinzinger also used "childish" to describe the situation, adding that resorting to name-calling like former President Donald Trump used to do was "par for the course" for McCarthy, whom Kinzinger clarified is still "technically" his party leader.