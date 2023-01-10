C-SPAN finally showed what really goes on in Congress. Can we keep it?

At least one Republican lawmaker agrees. "What the American people were able to see unfold on the floor was a good thing for our democracy and our republic," Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, two days after McCarthy's victory. "It was a good thing for people to be able to see the inner workings," to "see some of the stuff we got to see this week." "I mean, if you're gonna have cameras there, let's look at the action," Roy added. He said he would "go look into the ins and outs of all of all that." Skip advert Cameras are like catnip to many — probably most — members of Congress. And "lawmakers would be wise to allow" C-SPAN's more engaging camera work "permanently if they want better ratings," Bloomberg's Erik Wasson tweeted. On the other hand, "if you are a senator or a representative who doesn't want to be spotted doing Wordle instead of the people's business," Handy writes at The New Yorker, you probably like the status quo. Should we keep this new C-SPAN? You could certainly make a strong case that turning congressional votes into must-see TV would be an important civic project. "In a way, the American people have benefited from the past few days by seeing members of Congress in candid moments and conversations," Nielsen spokesman Howard Mortman told The New York Times. "This past week has been an intensive civic education in how Congress operates, and the American people can see it all for themselves." "My favorite part of the mass reaction to our coverage is that it's happening," C-SPAN's O'Connell tells Slate. "I would love it if Americans watched this, saw how engaging it was, and started telling their members, 'I want to see that when a major piece of legislation is on the floor, I want to feel like I'm in the room, I want to have more transparency into the lawmaking process," which is, I think, what that would provide."