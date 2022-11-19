Why are Starbucks workers striking?

On Starbucks' Red Cup Day, one of the busiest days of the coffee chain's year, over 100 stores closed as workers went on strike. Here's everything you need to know:

What is happening?

Members of the Starbucks Workers Union closed over 100 stores across the country on one of the company's busiest days of the year in protest of stalled contract negotiations, The Washington Post explains. The union represents approximately 7,000 Starbucks workers across the country.

The union claims that Starbucks has unnecessarily delayed discussing labor contracts, while the company asserts that some of the union's conditions for negotiation are impossible to accept, such as allowing members to observe negotiations silently on Zoom.

Some workers took to picketing outside their stores while others staged walkouts. The protest took place on Nov. 17, so-called "Red Cup Day," when the company gives out holiday-themed reusable cups. It is one of the busiest days of the year for the company, and Starbucks was reportedly already struggling with staffing before the walkout, according to The Associated Press. "It's honestly one of those days that a lot of ... baristas try to ... ask for off because it's always always a very insane day," Josie Serrano, a worker in Long Beach, California, told NPR.

Why are workers striking?

Starbucks employees were advocating for higher pay, better and more consistent schedules, and higher staffing at busier stores, AP writes.

Starbucks has had a record of being anti-union. The company has fired over 85 workers for working as union organizers. New York City also sued Starbucks in September for firing a long-time barista and union organizer unlawfully. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has issued multiple complaints against Starbucks, including 81 charges and 548 alleged labor law violations, The Guardian reports. Over the past year, 264 Starbucks stores nationwide voted to unionize.