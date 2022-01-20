FBI and Texas Democrats Rep. Henry Cuellar confirm 'investigation' involving Cuellar, offer few details

FBI agents were "present in the vicinity" of Rep. Henry Cuellar's (D-Texas) home in Laredo, Texas, on Wednesday "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes said in a brief statement. "The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation."

Cuellar's office issued its own statement Wednesday night, but wasn't much more specific: "Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld." Local news outlets reported seeing FBI agents taking cases and other items from Cuellar's home and also visiting a building in downtown Laredo that reportedly houses Cuellar's campaign office as well as private businesses.

Cuellar has represented Texas' 28th Congressional District since 2004, and "he is one of the more powerful Texas Democrats in Washington due in part to his assignment on the House Appropriations Committee," The Texas Tribune reports. Cuellar is also "a favorite Democrat among his Texas Republican colleagues, and his moderate voting record has earned the ire of the left," though "he's known within the larger Democratic House caucus as a mostly loyal member who carries his weight in fundraising for fellow Democrats." Cuellar's allies in Laredo said they are concerned the unspecified FBI investigation could hurt him in this year's competitive primary.