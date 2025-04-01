The 'two-tier justice' row

Sentencing Council delays new guidance after backlash from both Labour and Tories about bias

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, looking serious
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood introduced emergency legislation to overrule the independent body's recommendations
"Today was very nearly what the Tories were calling 'two-tier Tuesday,'" said Politico.

The Sentencing Council's updated guidelines for judges and magistrates in England and Wales, due to come into force today, advised courts to "normally consider" pre-sentence reports before sentencing people from 10 categories – including women and those from ethnic or religious minorities.



Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

