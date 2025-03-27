Does the OBR have too much power?

Independent forecaster was a 'once-gentle advisory organisation'. Has it now become the Treasury's 'puppet-master'?

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer
OBR rules 'forced' Rachel Reeves to make 'hasty decisions', say critics
Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement has once again thrown into question the role of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), with claims that the quango holds too much sway over the UK's fiscal policy.

The "increasingly influential role of the OBR" was the "most remarkable" thing about the statement, said Michael Simmons in The Spectator. Reeves was forced to take "hasty decisions to restore a thin £9.9 billion 'headroom' needed for emergencies", said Alex Brummer in the Daily Mail. These include the "controversial" move to "slash Personal Independence Payments to disabled people". The OBR, a "once-gentle advisory organisation", has become the "puppet master".

