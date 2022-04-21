For Black Americans, Mexico offers little respite from racism

William Shakespeare's famous adage "a rose by any other name would smell as sweet" was once just a phrase I had stuck in my head from that '90s "Romeo and Juliet" remake in which the creators made the questionable choice to use the Shakespearean language nearly-word-for-word alongside shootouts and soul patches. Skip advert But while walking the streets of Mexico, I had finally found a personal connection. Albeit in a much less romantic and far more disturbing manner. Because here I was reminded that racism by any other name hurts just as much. I came to Mexico City (aka CDMX) in April for an extended vacation and language immersion. CDMX has become a popular tourist destination. And over the last couple of years, Black American ex-pats had been traveling to Mexico to seek refuge from racism. I later learned that ex-pats have formed tight-knit communities in CDMX, with organized events and meetups, helping to foster connection and form roots. But if the only way I could find community was through spending time solely with other Americans, then why would I pay all this money to leave Florida? And the idea of "refuge" still seemed like a reach to me because I couldn't believe Black Americans could go from living in one country with well-documented systemic racial issues to another with its own racial inequality and somehow have a better experience. I'd been to Mexico before on vacation, in Cancún and Cozumel, where I'd spent just a couple of days and had a fine time. But after living in Italy in 2013, I learned that visiting a place for a couple of days is far different from what you experience over a long period of time. I was determined to never be caught off guard again.

So, I took the concept of "racial refuge" with a grain of salt and started my journey. I had a great time meeting people, touring the popular areas of Condessa and Centro Historico, blowing up my followers' Instagram feeds with vacation-envy photos, and having my fill of tacos, chillaquiles and pozole. Skip advert But within days, I realized that "refuge" is probably far too strong a word. From stares to unwanted touching, unsolicited photos, side comments and racial profiling in several popular central-Mexican destinations, I realized racism is just as present, no matter the culture. And I'd much rather face the devil I know. Up and down the streets of CDMX, a friend and I had been asked on multiple occasions for photos. On a visit to the National Museum of Anthropology, my mother and I were certain we caught kids from different parties pointing and sneaking photos of us while their parents knowingly allowed their rude behavior. During one trip to visit the historical area of Teotihuacan, as my Black female friend and I tried to take in the site of more than one dozen temples and two towering pyramids, an onlooker asked for pictures of us while we were in the presence of nearly 2,000-year-old structures with centuries of backstory far more photograph-worthy. And while in Guanajuato City, we could barely make it across the colorful streets without being asked for a dozen photos, as if we were Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland. (But even such celebrity status didn't stop us from being followed by an employee in a crowded shop.) And at one point, a young woman touched my friend's hair from behind before asking if she could do so. When my friend said "no," she walked away giggling as if it were a game. I quickly shouted "¡No somos animales!" Skip advert We are not animals and this is not a zoo. The constant "othering," the pointing, the staring, the side comments, the photos — all of these are reminiscent of how Black people (and other marginalized groups) had been treated like creatures in the years following colonization. Black people were looked at as anomalies for their features and placed on display so others can do just as they've done to my friend, my mother, and me throughout Mexico. When I tried to discuss how I felt with a few other Black travelers, they essentially said "Oh they're just curious." But in such cosmopolitan areas, with free city WIFI in CDMX, and decades of American TV shows with Black actors, the "curiosity" seems unwarranted. And they can call it what they want, but I'll call it racism. At one point during my stay, I saw someone in a Facebook group for Black people in Mexico City complain about similar issues and lamenting how they'd wished Black ex-pats had been more open about expressing the racism one might experience in Mexico, and while some commenters claimed they hadn't had any issues, others simply wrote it off as innocent or said they'd simply gotten used to the treatment.