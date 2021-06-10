Athlete's dream comes true when she's surprised with entry into Special Olympics USA Games

Lumene Montissol is ready to make her mark at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando.

Montissol, 26, lives in the Boston area, and has earned 12 gold medals competing in basketball, track and field, and soccer at the Special Olympics Massachusetts. Her nickname is "The Lightning," thanks to her fast sprint, and she told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts this week that participating in the Special Olympics has helped boost her confidence.

Because she is shy, Montissol felt she had no one to talk to, but when she is with her fellow athletes, "I become more talkative to others and it makes me feel happy," she said. Roberts asked Montissol about her dream of competing at the Special Olympics USA Games, and Montissol responded that she is "still crossing my fingers that I can make it."

Montissol didn't know that her father was waiting nearby with a box, and Roberts asked him to hand it to his daughter. She opened it, and found a Special Olympics hat inside. Roberts then gave Montissol the big news: She's advancing to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. A surprised Montissol began to cry, telling Roberts she was "crying because I'm happy. It makes my dream already come true. I feel super grateful for it. I've been waiting for this dream for a long time." She also shared a message for her fellow athletes: "Keep believing in yourself and keep training hard and be proud of who you are."