Mississippi teen's wish to feed the homeless in his community has been granted

When presented with the opportunity to have one of his wishes granted, Abraham Olagbegi chose something that will benefit people in need for years to come.

In 2020, the 13-year-old from Jackson, Mississippi, learned that he had a rare blood disorder, and needed a bone marrow transplant. It was successful, and when Make-a-Wish reached out to Abraham this year and said he could have a wish granted, his mom Miriam Olagbegi thought he might ask for a PlayStation to celebrate. Instead, Abraham announced he wanted to feed the homeless. "My parents always taught us that it's a blessing to be a blessing," Abraham told CBS News.

In September, Abraham's dream came true, as Make-a-Wish set up a day for him to distribute free food and supplies to the homeless population in Jackson. At least 80 people were fed that day, and this was only the beginning — Make-a-Wish is working with Abraham so he can pass out food once a month through next August. After that, the teen wants to strike out on his own, and plans on starting his own nonprofit to feed the homeless called Abraham's Table. "We're just very excited to be able to continue on this endeavor," Miriam said. "It's just so rewarding."