Wrong-way driver hits group of L.A. County Sheriff's recruits, injuring 25

A vehicle plowed into a large group of recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday morning, injuring 25 of them, officials said.

In a statement, the department said the incident occurred at approximately 6:26 a.m. PT in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier. The recruits were out jogging when the vehicle, which was reportedly traveling the wrong way, slammed into their group. "There were multiple injuries, and all victims were transported to local hospitals for further treatment," the statement said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva later provided updates at a press conference, in which he said five of the 25 recruits had been injured critically, according to The Associated Press. The most serious injuries, Villanueva said, included "head trauma, broken bones and 'loss of limb,'" per AP.

At least one of the recruits also suffered cranial bleeding, a source additionally told the Los Angeles Times.

Beyond these critical injuries, there were at least 16 minor injuries and four moderate injuries, Villanueva added. Those injured were among a group of approximately 65 to 75 total recruits running along the road.

The driver of the vehicle, a Honda CRV, was identified only as a 22-year-old man who has been detained by authorities. While the cause of the crash remains unknown, ABC News reported the driver blew a 0.0 on a Breathalyzer test.

"So far, it looks like it's an accident, a horrific accident," Villanueva said, though he added that the crash remained under further investigation.