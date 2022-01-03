Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Facebook for 24-hour suspension: 'This is beyond censorship'

Less than a day after Twitter permanently banned her personal account for repeatedly violating the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Monday she'd been temporarily suspended from Facebook, as well, Politico reports.

"Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me," Greene wrote on Gettr, the social media platform started by ex-aide to former President Donald Trump Jason Miller. "This is beyond censorship of speech."

According to a screenshot included with Greene's Gettr post, the social network is prohibiting the representative from "posting or commenting from her Facebook account for a period of 24 hours for violating the platform's policy against misinformation," Politico writes. Greene, however, disputes Facebook's decision.

"Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation?" she wrote. "When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected members is accepted and what's not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people."

Also on Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the leader of Greene's caucus, issued a statement criticizing Twitter and other members of Big Tech for their "recent decisions to silence Americans — including a sitting member of Congress," among others. He did not mention Greene, who still has access to her official congressional Twitter account, by name.