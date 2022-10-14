15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting in critical condition, police say

The suspect in custody for the Raleigh shooting that killed five people Thursday evening has been identified as a 15-year-old boy. The suspect is in critical condition and was arrested following a lengthy police standoff, NPR reports.

Authorities have not released a name and photo of the suspect given his age, reports The New York Times.

The victims of the shooting have been identified as Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres, 29; Nicole Conners, 53; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 34; and James Thompson, 16. Two other individuals were injured, one of which has been released from the hospital, per the Raleigh News & Observer.

It is unclear how the suspect was injured and authorities are investigating the motive for the attack. It is also not clear whether any of the victims knew the suspect, the Times continues. An investigation is currently ongoing.

This mass shooting marks the 532nd of the year, NPR reports, per the Gun Violence Archive, once again emphasizing the issue of gun violence in the U.S. The shooting in Raleigh wasn't even the only mass shooting in North Carolina on Thursday; just 115 miles southeast of the capital, four people were injured in a shooting in the town of New Bern.

"We have doubled our determination now to end senseless gun violence that has its grips on our country and now on our city," said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. "We have to do something."