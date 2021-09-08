Derek Jeter jokingly refuses to thank only baseball writer who didn't vote him into Cooperstown during Hall of Fame speech

New York Yankees great Derek Jeter took a fun-loving shot at the unknown member of the Baseball Writers' Association of America who didn't put him on their Cooperstown ballot last year during his Hall of Fame induction speech on Wednesday.

"Thank you to the baseball writers, all but one of you, who voted for me," Jeter quipped before breaking into grin amid laughter from the crowd.

"Thank you to the baseball writers...all but one of you...who voted for me" - Derek Jeter pic.twitter.com/e1CagVJ772 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 8, 2021

Jeter, who was known as "The Captain" and led the Yankees' dynasty of the late 1990s to four World Series victories in five years as their starting shortstop (he was still around when the team won its last championship in 2009, as well), was a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame. In addition to his rings, he picked up 3,465 hits and made 14 All-Star teams over his 20-year career, during which he posted a .310 batting average.

There really was no reason for anyone to keep him off the ballot once he was eligible, but, alas, there was one holdout, whose identity has not been, and likely will never be, revealed. Therefore, Jeter's longtime teammate Mariano Rivera, who was the Yankees' closer during that run, remains the only player to be elected to the Hall of Fame unanimously.