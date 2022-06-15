Conservative media company releases film starring former Mandalorian actress Gina Carano

Conservative media company The Daily Wire premiered its original Western film Terror on the Prairie, starring former Mandalorian actress Gina Carano, on Tuesday night.

Carano — a former MMA fighter who launched her film career with Haywire (2011) and appeared in Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and Deadpool (2016) — was fired from her role on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian last year. Disney cut ties with Carano after she shared an Instagram post comparing the stigma faced by conservatives in the United States to the demonization of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Carano's defenders noted that Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal faced no consequences when he compared Trump voters to Nazis.

Sensing an opportunity to "uncancel" a "canceled" celebrity, The Daily Wire — founded by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro — hired Carano with plans to produce several films starring her.

"When the cancel culture mob came for Gina Carano, we came to her with a movie offer," the Wire's website reads, describing Terror on the Prairie as a "gritty new western ... that follows a family of pioneers as they defend themselves from a vicious gang of outlaws hell-bent on revenge."

The film, which can only be accessed by Daily Wire subscribers, has a 92 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The only critical review posted so far comes from conservative film reviewer — and Daily Wire contributor — Christian Toto. He gave the film three-and-a-half out of four stars.