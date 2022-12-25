Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

The world is full of intractable problems and hotly contested ideas. Climate change, COVID-19, the nature of capitalism. Whether Elon Musk should replace himself as the leader of Twitter. And then there is the question of whether the 1988 action thriller Die Hard is a Christmas movie. A debate that is only slightly more resolvable than whether The Dress is white and gold or black and blue, the Die Hard discourse can be traced back to a 2007 Slate article by Michael Agger, who when informed by The Atlantic's Kaitlin Tiffany in 2021 of the cultural babadook he had unleashed with his throwaway post said, "I'm the guy who threw a cigarette out the window and accidentally burned down the forest!"

Christmas elements make it a Christmas movie

The most straightforward case for Die Hard as a Christmas movie is that it takes place on Christmas Eve, which seems like a deliberate choice. Screenwriters can set a movie whenever they want! Bruce Willis plays John McLane, a Big Apple cop who flies from New York to Los Angeles to attend his estranged wife Holly's (Bonnie Bedelia) fancy office holiday party in a downtown skyscraper. It's there that a rogue group of international terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) takes the partygoers hostage shortly after McLane arrives. McClane, of course, spends most of the next 132 minutes in a tank top, takes matters into his own hands, and (spoiler alert!) ultimately foils the plot after two hours of quip-flecked action that defies various laws of physics in ways that we have come to accept as a movie-watching society.

Christmas is brought up a number of times in the film. This very thorough data analysis by Stephen Follows shows that the word Christmas itself is uttered 18 times over the course of the film, more than the words "die" or "hard," among others. McLane's urge to reconcile with Holly is rather clearly motivated by the holiday, and he and his limo driver listen to Run D.M.C.'s "Christmas in Hollis" on the way from the airport to the soon-to-be-besieged Nakatomi Tower. The first ludicrously weird terrorist that Willis kills is sent back down to his paymasters in an elevator wearing a Santa hat and a sweatshirt that reads "I have a machine gun now. Ho ho ho." Willis himself at one point dons a Santa hat, and the soundtrack features four Christmas songs. Apparently, more than a million people watched Die Hard on Christmas Eve in 2016.

It's not Christmas without warm fuzzy feelings

Christmas movies, it is safe to say, are not generally released in July. But that's when the now-iconic thriller splashed movie screens across the country, on July 15th. Nothing about the plot would be remotely different if the film had been set during the Nakatomi Corporation's Halloween party instead. No one involved in the making of the film has ever said that they intended it to be a Christmas film, and polling (yes, this has become a big enough thing that reputable national polling firms have weighed in) suggests that the film lacks a public opinion majority behind the premise that it is an interchangeable choice with, say, A Christmas Story for holiday viewing. It is also not a film to be watched with small children, unless you want to do grievous and irreparable harm to their psyches.