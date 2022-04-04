2022 Grammys: Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters win big

It was Jon Batiste's night, with the pianist, singer, songwriter, and Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader winning five Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Batiste was nominated for 11 awards — eight for his jazz album We Are and three for his score to the Pixar film Soul. He took home Album of the Year for We Are, as well as Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "Cry" and Best Music Video for "Freedom." As part of the team that made the Soul soundtrack, he also earned a Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media award.

"I believe this to my core: There is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor," he said during his acceptance speech for Album of the Year. "The creative arts are subjective and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most."

Other winners include Olivia Rodrigo, who was named Best New Artist. She also won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Drivers License" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour. The Foo Fighters, whose drummer Taylor Hawkins died on March 25, earned three Grammys: Best Rock Song ("Waiting on a War"), Best Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight), and Best Rock Performance ("Making a Fire"). The band did not attend the show.

Silk Sonic — a.k.a. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Song for "Leave the Door Open," while "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat featuring Sza won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Chris Stapleton's Starting Over won Best Country Album. There was a tie for Best R&B Performance, with Silk Sonic ("Leave the Door Open") and Jazmine Sullivan ("Pick Up Your Feelings") both winning. Read a full list of winners at the Los Angeles Times.