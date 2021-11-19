Nancy Pelosi doesn't want to talk about Kevin McCarthy's floor speech right now

Friday is Build Back Better day, dang it, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wants to spend Democrats' time in the sun talking about the important things — not, for example, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) 8.5-hour Thursday night floor speech, which pushed the vote on President Biden's social safety net package to Friday morning.

When asked during a post-vote press conference how she feels now that McCarthy has beaten her record for longest floor speech, Pelosi quickly dismissed the question. She said she "barely noticed" McCarthy had bested her, and that "that's not what we're here to talk about. This is about serious business here."

Nancy Pelosi is not interested in talking about Kevin McCarthy's floor speech pic.twitter.com/rKmhiG6twy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2021

She also said she "didn't even pay attention to the speech," per The Recount. "I don't even listen to most of the speeches on the other side because they're not fraught with meaning or fact." Looks like McCarthy's Hallmark Channel diatribe failed to get under the speaker's skin.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismisses Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's 8.5-hour floor speech: "I didn't even pay attention to the speech, I don't even listen to most of the speeches on the other side because they're not fraught with meaning or fact." pic.twitter.com/ojsqGWdHve — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2021

On a more serious note, Pelosi of course also used the press conference to herald the bill's advancement, exclaiming, "Today, we have the honor of participating in passing legislation for people to build back better."

"We'll be telling our children and grandchildren that we were here this day," she added.