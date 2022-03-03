Pelosi says she's 'all for' banning Russian oil imports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made quite clear on Thursday where she stands regarding the prospect of a Russian oil embargo.

"I'm all for that. Ban it," Pelosi said in response to a question as to her stance on the issue. "Ban the oil coming from Russia, yeah."

“Ban the oil coming from Russia. I’m all for that.” -NP pic.twitter.com/NcNQkdiNKU — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) March 3, 2022

The speaker is just the latest addition to what Politico has called a "growing chorus" of Democrats urging President Biden to ban Russian oil imports as punishment for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

For example, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) are introducing oil embargo legislation, in service of calls from "dozens of lawmakers" on both sides of the aisle.

Of course, such a ban could raise already-high U.S. gas prices in what would be bad news for Democrats and Biden, both of which are "battling nationwide inflation worries," writes Politico.

Biden himself hasn't explicitly ruled out an embargo, but White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre "downplayed the idea on Wednesday," alluding to the possibility of pain at the pump.

Pelosi however, per Politico, argued that "the issue of the price of gas and the price of oil is directly related" to the Russian invasion. Not to mention, U.S. consumers needing to pay more doesn't exactly hold a candle to the death and destruction happening in Ukraine at the moment.