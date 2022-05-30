Pelosi's husband charged with DUI

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol early Sunday in Napa County, California. He also was charged with driving with a blood-alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested just before midnight Saturday and released a few hours later on $5,000 bail. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) "will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast," Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a statement. Speaker Pelosi delivered the commencement address and received an honorary degree at Brown University on Sunday.