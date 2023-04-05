How Petteri Orpo will steer Finland in a new direction

On Sunday, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's government met the same fate as many that steered their countries through the COVID-19 crisis — her coalition was deposed and is set to be replaced by Finland's center-right National Coalition Party (NCP), whose leader, Petteri Orpo, will likely become prime minister.

Finland's system of proportional representation means that none of the three leading parties in the election captured anything close to a majority in the 200-seat parliament, so Orpo will need to put together a coalition in order to form a government. This coalition could even include Marin's Social Democratic Party (SDP), which came in third place with 19.9 percent of the vote behind the NCP's 20.8 percent, or the nationalist Finns Party's 20.1 percent. Such negotiations can take weeks.

A party loyalist rises

Orpo cuts an entirely different figure than Marin, who was one of the youngest national executives in the world when she became prime minister in 2019 at age 34. In contrast to Marin, who built an international following as a feminist and millennial leader, Orpo is largely unknown outside of Finland.

Marin had made international headlines for her social life, including a video in which she and some friends were seen drinking and dancing late at night. A government inquiry cleared her of any wrongdoing in the incident, and supporters argued that sexist double standards were being applied to Marin.

The 53-year-old Orpo hails from rural Southwest Finland, was an economics major in college, and completed a master's degree in political science. A student union leader in his university days, Orpo got involved in politics as the executive director of the Southwest Finland National Coalition Party, and then as an advisor to Ville Itälä, then-Minister of the Interior and Chairman of the NCP. He was first elected to Finland's parliament in 2007 as a member of the NCP and later served in a number of ministerial roles. According to his website, Orpo had "a happy childhood" and is now married with two children and two dogs