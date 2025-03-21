'Moving the headquarters isn't about abandoning Washington'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Florida's senators are right. Move NASA from Washington to Cape Canaveral.'
Mary Anna Mancuso at the Miami Herald
Florida "may soon be home to NASA's headquarters," and the "move makes total sense." The "infrastructure, talent and private-sector ecosystem are already here — so why shouldn't the agency's leadership be here too? It makes operational sense." Critics "argue NASA should keep its headquarters in Washington to help ensure funding," but this is "about bringing those who work in the headquarters closer to the heart of the space program." The "decision-makers should be where the action is."
'Belgium's government abducted us as children. They must pay.'
Jacqui Goegebeur at Al Jazeera
Belgian colonizers "enforced racial segregation and prohibited interracial marriages in their colonies," says Jacqui Goegebeur. They "always split up families. It was criminal," and "systematically deporting children is a crime against humanity." There's "no justification for abducting a child and sending them to live with strangers abroad. It is a crime." Many "are calling for reparations, but in different ways. For me, I want to see funded studies to help us understand our past."
'NATO remains our best defense'
Kay Bailey Hutchison at The Dallas Morning News
Europe is having "serious discussions about how to increase security investments while dealing with uncertainty about America's long-term commitment to the NATO alliance," says Kay Bailey Hutchison. Keeping "our European and Asia-Pacific allies and partners together and strengthening our collective defense should affect how we address the trade issues confronting us today." But "settling the economic issues does not require that we break up our long-term relationships and alliances." We "would be weakening our own security."
'Why a weight-loss drug could become a geopolitical bargaining chip'
Gillian Tett at the Financial Times
Can a "weight-loss drug become a weapon of war? Once, that question might have seemed absurd. No longer," says Gillian Tett. One "idea floating around the Trump ecosystem is that the drugs could be a bargaining chip in future negotiations with Denmark, perhaps by pushing for a U.S. acquisition." Another "possible tactic would be for the U.S. to demand a krone revaluation, to keep Denmark linked to dollar-based finance." But "plenty of factors might yet derail Trump."
