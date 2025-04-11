Russia's spring offensive: what does it mean for Ukraine?

Kyiv's military commander says the much-anticipated attacks by Moscow forces have begun

A handout photo made available by the State Emergency Service shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of the glide bomb attacks in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 11 April 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
Recent Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region suggest that ceasefire efforts have 'frayed to the point of collapse'
(Image credit: State Emergency Service / Handout / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock)
By
published

The UK has announced a further £450 million of military support for Ukraine after Kyiv claimed that Russia's much-anticipated "spring offensive" has already begun.

Moscow is increasing its attacks around the border regions of Sumy and Kharkiv, said Ukraine's top military commander Oleksandr Syrsky, and this renewed fighting could have a significant influence on the outcome of the war.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸