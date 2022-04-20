Arizona wildfires prompt evacuation order for around 2,000 people

Wildfires raging near Flagstaff, Arizona, led to the creation of an evacuation area comprising some 2,068 people, CNN reported Wednesday.

Seven hundred sixty-six households and around 1,000 animals have reportedly been evacuated.

"I cried driving away, because you just don't know. You don't know if you're going to come home to anything," evacuated resident Cindy Wilson told a local CNN affiliate.

Several Arizona Twitter users posted videos that showed smoke filling the sky.

"It's bad folks. Stay safe!!" one user wrote.

"Tunnel Fire burning NE of Flagstaff. It's a very windy day. Prayers for those working to put this out," tweeted Kristen Byrd, who said she received the video from her mother on Tuesday. The New York Times reports that, by Wednesday, the fire covered nearly 26 square miles and was being spread by wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour. "I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving," fire management officer True Brown told CNN.