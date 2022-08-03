Iceland issues poisonous gas warning due to volcanic eruption

A volcano has erupted about 20 miles southwest of the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, the country's meteorological service announced Wednesday.

Local news footage showed lava and smoke pouring out of a fissure in the ground. According to Metro, an eruption occurred in the same area last March and continued through September, drawing thousands of tourists. It was the first known eruption to take place on the seismically active peninsula in around 800 years, Reuters reports.

Tourists and residents have been warned to stay away from Fagradalsfjall Mountain to avoid exposure to poisonous gases, but the eruption is not expected to launch much volcanic ash into the atmosphere or to damage critical infrastructure.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) instructed planes not to fly over the active volcano, but "there have been no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland and international flight corridors remain open," according to a statement from the country's foreign ministry.