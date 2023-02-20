Blinken promises support for post-earthquake rebuilding in Turkey

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Sunday during a visit to earthquake-ravaged Turkey that the United States would provide $100 million in disaster assistance.

He also assured Turkey — a NATO ally with sometimes tense relations with the U.S. — of Washington's steady support in the recovery from the 7.8- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that hit Turkey and neighboring Syria on Feb. 6, and killed more than 46,000 people.

Including the new disaster assistance, the U.S. has provided $185 million in aid to the region, per The Washington Post. The U.S. also sent a search and rescue team, medical supplies, and other machinery to help, writes Reuters. Much of the damage has been attributed to building construction, and over 100 arrest warrants were issued to those involved.

Blinken took a helicopter tour with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, flying over devastated parts of southeastern Turkey. Given the "extent of the damage," Blinken said, "it's going to take a massive effort to rebuild but we're committed to supporting Turkey in that effort."