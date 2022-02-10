Nets, Sixers swap James Harden and Ben Simmons

With the NBA trade deadline approaching on Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets sent former MVP James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks, ESPN reports.

Harden joined the Nets less than 13 months ago, forming a much-vaunted trio, along with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, due to injuries and Irving's vaccine status, they played in just 16 games together.

The much speculated-upon move also signals a fresh start for Simmons — the two-time All-Defensive Team player is sitting out all of the current season due to mental health issues following a much-discussed flameout in the 2021 playoffs. The Sixers will now move forward with a star tandem of Harden and Joel Embiid; it remains to be seen how Harden will coexist with Embiid, the current favorite for MVP.