10 upcoming albums to stream as the snow falls

Winter is here. And as the calendar turns to 2024, there are plenty of musical options to keep you entertained. Here are 10 new albums to listen to as the snow falls this winter:

Peter Gabriel, 'I/O' (Dec. 1)

Genesis frontman-turned-solo star Peter Gabriel hadn't released entirely original content since 2002 — but that's changed with the debut of "I/O." Hailed as the crowning achievement of his decades-long musical career, "I/O" features "12 tracks of grace, gravity and great beauty that provide welcome confirmation of not only Peter's ongoing ability to write stop-you-in-your-tracks songs but also of that thrilling voice," Gabriel's website wrote. All of the LP's titles, including "Live and Let Live," are out as singles now.

The Killers, 'Rebel Diamonds' (Dec. 8)

The Killers are one of the best-selling U.S. bands of all time, with an estimated 28 million records sold. Now, they're bringing their best songs together with "Rebel Diamonds," the second greatest hits album from the Nevada-based alt-rock band. The album is presented in chronological order, taking listeners through classics like "Mr. Brightside," "Somebody Told Me," "All These Things That I've Done" and "Read My Mind." The 20-track album also includes a new song, "Spirit," as well as two new recent singles, "Boy" and "Your Side of Town." A trailer for the LP is out now.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Nicki Minaj, 'Pink Friday 2' (Dec. 8)

"Pink Friday 2" is the first studio album from Nicki Minaj in five years, following her highly publicized retirement (and subsequent un-retirement) from the music industry. The hip-hop star wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that "Pink Friday 2" was "one of my best-kept secrets & proudest moments." The album is spearheaded by a pair of singles, "Last Time I Saw You" and "Super Freaky Girl," which are both out now. The latter debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke a number of records on Spotify.

Chief Keef, 'Almighty So 2' (Dec. 15)

Chief Keef finally seems ready to release one of his longest-gestating projects. "Almighty So 2," a follow-up to his 2013 mixtape "Almighty So," has been rumored to come out for years. Given that it's been in the works for a decade, the album has been hotly anticipated by fans of the rapper. "Almighty So 2" has been besieged by yearslong delays, though — it was slated to come out this October but was pushed back again. However, the LP is finally scheduled to be released on Dec. 15, according to Pitchfork.

The Vaccines, 'Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations' (Jan. 12)

The Vaccines are preparing to inoculate listeners with "Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations." The LP will be the sixth studio album from the British indie-rock group and their first in three years. The album is "more cohesive than most [of our] records in terms of songs, but sound as well," frontman Justin Young told NME, adding that it "feels like we achieved what we set out to achieve." One of the album's singles, "Heartbreak Kid," is out now, and the band is also set to perform a U.S. tour next year with The Kooks.

Green Day, 'Saviors' (Jan. 19)

Green Day has stood the test of time as perhaps the quintessential punk rock band, despite it being nearly 40 years since the group was founded. Now, they are getting ready to release their 14th LP, "Saviors." Known for iconic tracks like "American Idiot," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and "Holiday," Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt told Kerrang that he "can hear bits of each album on this record, even though it sounds fresh and new." Two of the album's singles, "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!" are out now.

Usher, 'Coming Home' (Feb. 11)

The upcoming ninth album from Usher, "Coming Home," will be his first LP since 2016. This marks the hip-hop star's longest gap between solo projects and has been highly anticipated by fans following the end of his Las Vegas residency last summer. Usher is also set to lead the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII, and "Coming Home" was announced in conjunction with the performance. The artist said in a press release that he "put a lot of thought and creativity" into his latest album. The album's lead single, "Good Good," is out now.

Jennifer Lopez, 'This Is Me… Now' (Feb. 16)

J. Lo is back at it again with her ninth studio album, "This Is Me... Now." A sequel to her 2002 LP "This Is Me... Then," Lopez's upcoming album is "a manifestation through music, film, and reality, of life's journey on the search for truth about love," the singer said on Instagram. And since it seems these days that a musical release isn't complete without an accompanying film, Lopez also announced production on a tie-in film of the same name. Set to be released on the same day as the album, "This Is Me... Now: The Film" will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Bleachers, 'Bleachers' (March 8)

The self-titled album from Bleachers, the American rock band led by Jack Antonoff, will be the band's fourth LP to be released. Known for their 1980s and 1990s influence, Bleachers will take their talents on the road next year during a joint U.S./U.K. tour. "This tour means the world to me and I want to make sure everyone gets in the door feeling right," Antonoff wrote, per NME. Two singles from the album, "Modern Girl" and "Alma Mater," are out now.

Sheryl Crow, 'Evolution' (March 29)

Sheryl Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in early November, and the country star announced the same day that she would be releasing her 12th album, "Evolution." The announcement surprised fans, as Crow had "publicly stated that she would not release another full-length album after 2018's 'Threads,'" The Tennessean reported. However, Crow later said she had a change of heart after working with producer Mike Elizondo, and "Evolution" was born. The LP's lead single, "Alarm Clock," is out now.