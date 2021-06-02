Trump has already shut down his blog

Former President Donald Trump's turn as a blogger was short-lived.

The 45th president's webpage "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," which he launched in May to share statements with supporters, has been permanently shut down, CNBC reports. Senior aide Jason Miller confirmed that the blog "will not be returning."

"It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Miller told CNBC, without going into detail. "Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing," Miller added.

Trump launched the blog in early May, allowing him to post messages to his supporters while he remained suspended on Facebook and Twitter. But the blog reportedly wasn't getting much traction. The Washington Post reported in May that the webpage had "in the last week been shared to Facebook on average fewer than 2,000 times a day — a staggering drop from last year, when his Facebook page fielded tens of millions of comments, shares, and other interactions every week."

Miller previously teased that Trump would soon be "returning to social media" with his "his own platform." While Trump's Twitter ban is permanent, he's still waiting to find out whether he will be let back on Facebook.