Where is Lil Uzi Vert's $24 million diamond forehead implant?

Lil Uzi Vert's forehead is looking a little less glamorous these days.

The rapper, who infamously embedded a $24 million pink diamond into his forehead for fear of losing it on a ring, has been spotted sans forehead bling. The diamond does not star in his new Calvin Klein campaign, nor his latest appearances on Instagram, per Uproxx.

He hasn't acknowledged the missing accessory, but previously showed signs of trouble in a bloody video with the caption: "If I don't get [the diamond] took out the right way I could die," before updating fans that he was "good." If Lil Uzi Vert doesn't tell fans where his bling went, it might be a case for inspector Jacques Clouseau.