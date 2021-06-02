Subscribe & SaveSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Speed Reads

forehead bling

Where is Lil Uzi Vert's $24 million diamond forehead implant?

byTaylor Watson
2:23 PM

Lil Uzi Vert's forehead is looking a little less glamorous these days.

The rapper, who infamously embedded a $24 million pink diamond into his forehead for fear of losing it on a ring, has been spotted sans forehead bling. The diamond does not star in his new Calvin Klein campaign, nor his latest appearances on Instagram, per Uproxx.

Lil Uzi Vert.

Screenshot/Instagram/LilUziVert

He hasn't acknowledged the missing accessory, but previously showed signs of trouble in a bloody video with the caption: "If I don't get [the diamond] took out the right way I could die," before updating fans that he was "good." If Lil Uzi Vert doesn't tell fans where his bling went, it might be a case for inspector Jacques Clouseau.