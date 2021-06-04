Ben Affleck's dad is officially the last person to find out that Bennifer is back together

It's been 36 days since Page Six first reported that Jennifer Lopez has been "spending time" with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck, and we have breathlessly reported on every development. But apparently Timothy Affleck, Ben Affleck's 77-year-old father, is not a Daily Gossip reader, because he's 864 hours late to the Bennifer party.

Mr. Affleck told The U.S. Sun on Friday that he had "no idea" the couple was even back together. Though Timothy confirmed he at least knows who J.Lo is ("of course I've heard of her"), he said he'd had "no idea about any of this. I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them, and they share with me what they want to share."

Timothy Affleck continued to be in full dad mode when he responded to an additional query about Ben Affleck supposedly mooning after Lopez while she was still together with Alex Rodriguez by telling the tabloid, "I've never heard of all that nonsense."